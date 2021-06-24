U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is entering the Japanese market, quietly rather than with a bang.

As originally reported by CoinDesk Japan last week, the Nasdaq-listed exchange’s subsidiary registered with the Financial Services Agency (FSA), the country’s financial watchdog, on June 18.

The move paves the way for Coinbase to begin offering five major cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ether, stellar, litecoin and bitcoin cash. More currencies are expected to be added once Coinbase’s registration has been finalized.

Japan’s strict crypto regulatory regime is not without its payoffs as it is one of the largest regions for trading in the world and a potentially lucrative venture for those keen enough to jump through the hoops.

Coinbase has been touting an entry into Japan for years and finally began making moves by engaging in a hiring spree across the country’s capital of Tokyo last year.