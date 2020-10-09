The vice president of business and data at Coinbase is leaving the company over its new “apolitical” mission.
- Dan Yoo explained in a LinkedIn post that his departure was because of the Oct. 7 deadline to express interest in a severance package for employees not comfortable with CEO Brian Armstrong’s recent blog post.
- Yoo said he would stay at the company through the end of the year, if necessary, to help manage his transition out of the company.
- On Thursday morning California time, Armstrong sent a memo to employees telling them 60 employees – or 5% of the company’s workforce – had taken the severance package. He later published a blog post about it.
- A Coinbase spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.