Coinbase is considering listing ampleforth, hedera hashgraph, blockstack and 16 other digital assets in the cryptocurrency exchange’s latest exploratory review.
- On Friday, the San Francisco-based exchange announced it will evaluate 19 additional cryptocurrencies against its "Digital Asset Framework" for potential inclusion on its popular trading platform.
- This latest round includes ampleforth, band protocol, balancer, blockstack, curve, fetch.ai, flexacoin, helium, hedera hashgraph, kava, melon, ocean protocol, Paxos gold, reserve rights, tbtc, the graph, theta, uma and wbtc.
- The announcement did not state a timeline and gave no guarantees on "whether or when" any of the contenders would actually be listed.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.