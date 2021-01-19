Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced it’s buying blockchain infrastructure company Bison Trails.
Bison Trials, which builds cross-blockchain integration tools that link disparate protocols, will become a “foundational element” of the Coinbase product suite, the top U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a Tuesday blog post. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bison Trails did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated.
