CEO Brian Armstrong’s letter has not just the crypto world but the larger world of tech and business talking about the role of corporations in society.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Monday, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong published the innocuously titled “Coinbase Is a Mission-Driven Company.”

While the post talked a lot about Coinbase’s core mission, its real goal seemed to be to make clear Coinbase would not be engaging with any other social or political issues beyond that, and to the extent employees wanted to do so they needed to do it on their own time.

The reactions were intense, immediate and in many instances, totally opposite.

In this episode, NLW breaks down the entire social media reaction and the arguments for and against this policy.