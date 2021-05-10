In a series of changes affecting compensation and incentives at the cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase said it’s eliminating negotiations on salary and equity from its recruiting process.
- In a blog post, Coinbase also said it's increased cash and equity compensation – from the 50th percentile amongst the company's peers to the 75th – across the entire firm.
- Last week Coinbase announced it's shutting the San Francisco office that once served as the company headquarters at least partly on the grounds it will allow talent at any location to advance.
Disclosure
