Bison Trails, a provider of blockchain infrastructure, announced Tuesday that it has launched its Query & Transact node infrastructure on the Solana blockchain.

The tool will allow Solana developers to access and verify blockchain data, write transactions and build applications and services that will help expand Solana‘s network, which is now among the 20 or so supported by the “Query & Transact” product.

In January, Coinbase, a publicly listed crypto exchange, purchased Bison Trails, which now operates as a standalone product line. Its Query & Transact node infrastructure is used by crypto exchanges, wallets, Web 3 developers and machine-learning companies to process data.

“Even for highly technical teams, running read/write infrastructure is challenging and time-consuming,” Bison Trails CEO Joe Lallouz said in a statement. “With Solana Query & Transact, enterprises and developers interested in building products and services on Solana have a powerful new solution.”