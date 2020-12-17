Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong provided words of warning to new cryptocurrency buyers amid bitcoin’s latest climb to fresh all-time highs.

In a blog post on Wednesday, the CEO of the leading cryptocurrency exchange said he and his company take a “long-term view of the market” while emphasizing that cryptocurrency investing was “not without risk.”

“While we’re always excited to see increased interest in crypto, it’s also important to point out that this is not only a time of high volumes but also price volatility,” Armstrong wrote. “The market can move in either direction much faster than equity markets.”

Armstrong also cautioned investors who might be focusing on short-term speculation and encouraged his customers to “seek out resources” and consult financial experts in order to obtain a better understanding.