Coinbase issued a rare apology Tuesday to U.K. and European Union customers who, the major cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post, have been affected by weeks of systems outages and trading restrictions.

  • Coinbase blamed the problems on months of heavy customer trading activity from platform newcomers and returning accounts.
  • "Evolving regulatory requirements" also led to Coinbase placing temporary restrictions on accounts for which it needed to collect more information.
  • In the post Coinbase refused to give ground on its regulatory obligations but said it "can do a better job in communicating" those burdens to customers.
  • The company said it is streamlining its information collection procedures to help salve regulatory lockouts.
  • Coinbase did not address, nor apologize for, its global troubles in keeping all operations running smoothly through heavy trading days.

