Crypto data firm Coin Metrics raised $15 million Wednesday in an equity round led by Goldman Sachs.
- Castle Island Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Fidelity Investments, Avon Ventures and others used the funding round to boost their stakes in the Cambridge, Mass.-based company.
- Acrew Ventures, Morningside Group, BlockFi and Warburg Series Investments were among new investors in Coin Metrics, which last raised capital in 2019.
- The company said it plans to accelerate growth and boost product offerings with its latest financing round.
- “Our clients will greatly benefit from Coin Metrics' institutional-grade data insights and emerging risk management tools," said Goldman Global Head of Digital Assets Mathew McDermott, who is joining the company’s board.
