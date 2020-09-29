O(1) Labs-led lightweight blockchain project Coda Protocol is being relaunched under a new name: “Mina.”
The name change follows a confidential settlement reached between O(1) Labs and R3, a software and blockchain development firm. A trademark infringement lawsuit filed by R3 in October last year alleged that the name Coda was similar enough to R3’s Corda blockchain, and could possibly confuse prospective clients.
- Although court documents show the lawsuit was dropped by R3 in December 2019, O(1) labs is now renaming the blockchain and phasing out its usage of Coda.
- While O(1) labs said that settlement reached in the trademark dispute was confidential, a letter undersigned by the newly minted Mina community seemed to express some dissatisfaction. “Yes, you’re bigger and have more money than us – but we’ve got more important things to do. So today, we’re saying goodbye to Coda,” read the letter addressed to R3.
- The lightweight blockchain, which claims that it will always stay the same size - 22 kilobytes - is currently in its testnet phase.
Disclosure
