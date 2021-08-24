Colleen Sullivan, the CEO and co-founder of CMT Digital, the investment arm of Chicago-based proprietary trading firm CMT Group, has stepped down, according to a report from TheStreet.
- The report cites two people familiar with the matter and does not say who will be replacing Sullivan.
- CMT Digital has invested in several large firms in the cryptocurrency industry, including crypto derivatives platform ErisX, crypto lender BlockFi, blockchain lending startup Figure, crypto-friendly Silvergate Bank and crypto venture capital pioneer Polychain Capital.
- Under Sullivan's leadership, CMT created the DeFi Alliance with other trading firms in Chicago last year.
- The company has not responded to a request for comment from CoinDesk or stated anything publicly on its Twitter page.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.