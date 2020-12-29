The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has become the largest bitcoin futures exchange by number of open contracts as institutional interest in bitcoin continues to grow.

  • As of Tuesday, open interest on the CME stood at $1.66 billion, the highest among the major derivatives exchanges that including OKEx, Binance and Bybit, according to data from crypto data analytic site Skew.
Bitcoin futures open interest on major exchanges
Source: Skew
  • CME now accounts for 18.1% of the total global open interest on Tuesday, currently sitting at approximately $9.18 billion.
  • Skew's data also shows that CME logged the highest trading volume for its bitcoin futures contracts on Dec. 28.
Open interest and trading volumes of bitcoin futures on CME since January.
Source: Skew, Arcane Research
  • "Institutional investors were eager to trade bitcoin again yesterday after a few days off," Norwegian cryptocurrency analysis firm Arcane Research wrote in a tweet earlier Tuesday.
  • CME's bitcoin futures products have seen rapid growth this year because of a surge in institutional capital inflows to the No. 1 cryptocurrency by market capitalization and its derivative markets.
  • Bitcoin's price passed $28,000 on Sunday, and many have attributed the price rally to the new institutional money flowing to the cryptocurrency.

Read more about...

CMEBitcoin FuturesInstitutional Investors
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.