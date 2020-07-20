Bitcoin options trading on CME has flatlined after the exchange experienced massive growth and a record-breaking expiry last month.

  • CME’s bitcoin options open interest has grown barely 10% in July to $167 million at last check.
  • Less than 0.2% of Friday’s aggregate bitcoin options trading occurred on CME, according to Skew.
  • Open interest on Deribit, which represented 93% of Friday's bitcoin options trading volume, has grown roughly 30% in July to $1.1 billion, down from $1.3 billion before the June expiry. 
Open interest for CME bitcoin options year to date
Source: Skew, CoinDesk Research
  • CME bitcoin options market grew 10x within a 30-day period between May and June on the heels of record-breaking growth in its bitcoin futures market. 
  • Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency traded on CME Group, and the exchange currently has no plans to launch additional cryptocurrency markets.

