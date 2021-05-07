Citigroup is weighing launching cryptocurrency services amid a surge in interest from its clients.
- Trading, custody and financing are all under consideration, according to a report by the Financial Times, citing Itay Tuchman, Citi's global head of foreign exchange.
- There has been a "very rapid" accumulation in interest from clients, Tuchman told the newspaper.
- However, Citi is in no rush to make decisions involving the crypto market, he added.
- The U.S. banking giant would be following a number of its peers in developing crypto services.
- Thursday, Goldman Sachs confirmed it is offering investors access to bitcoin derivatives, buying and selling bitcoin futures in block trades.
- Others banks including BNY Mellon and Deutsche Bank have entered the space, too, or have plans to do so soon.
