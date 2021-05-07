Citigroup is weighing launching cryptocurrency services amid a surge in interest from its clients.

  • Trading, custody and financing are all under consideration, according to a report by the Financial Times, citing Itay Tuchman, Citi's global head of foreign exchange.
  • There has been a "very rapid" accumulation in interest from clients, Tuchman told the newspaper.
  • However, Citi is in no rush to make decisions involving the crypto market, he added.
  • The U.S. banking giant would be following a number of its peers in developing crypto services.
  • Thursday, Goldman Sachs confirmed it is offering investors access to bitcoin derivatives, buying and selling bitcoin futures in block trades.
  • Others banks including BNY Mellon and Deutsche Bank have entered the space, too, or have plans to do so soon.

See also: JPMorgan to Let Clients Invest in Bitcoin Fund for First Time: Sources

Read more about...

BanksCitiCustody
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.