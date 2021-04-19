New York-based Signature Bank will become the leading financial institution for Circle’s USDC reserve deposits, the stablecoin issuer announced Monday.

As part of the partnership, Circle will be integrated into Signature’s blockchain-based real-time payments platform, Signet, which will allow for future integrations of Circle products and services within the bank.

Unlike traditional finance rails that only operate on weekdays, Signet and its competitor Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) offer real-time payments, every day of the week. In addition to providing the speed of real-time along with weekend access, these networks benefit from having as many crypto industry players interacting on them as possible.

“Many of our digital asset-based commercial clients have been requesting we include Circle in the Signet ecosystem,” Signature Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo said in a press release, adding:

“We look forward to completing this integration in the coming months. We will also seek to leverage this technical integration into future partnerships and service offerings, further strengthening the bank’s leadership position in the digital asset space and adoption and use of USDC stablecoin.”