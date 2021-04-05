CI Global Asset Management, a unit of a firm overseeing more than $230 billion in assets, launched CI Bitcoin Fund, which it described as North America’s first mutual fund to provide dedicated exposure to bitcoin.
- Through the fund, Canadian investors would be able to access the bitcoin market at what CI said was an industry-low management fee of 0.40% (Series F) and with an initial minimum investment of $500.
- In February, Canada-based CI Global filed to issue North America's third bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and four days later filed for what would be the world's first ether ETF.
- CI Global is a unit of CI Financial, one of Canada’s largest investment management companies.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.