TR Lab, the non-fungible token (NFT) platform from Christie’s Deputy Chairwoman Xin Li-Cohen, will host its second sale of NFTs in September.
- The sale, or drop, will feature “Exploding the Self” by Cai Guo-Qiang and starts Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. ET (13:00 UTC).
- Li-Cohen, a former model turned art specialist, co-founded in April the Hong Kong-based platform for discovering and collecting fine art.
- The NFT will be available to 99 buyers on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Collectors will have to register with TR Lab and payments will be made in U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin USDC through cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask.
- In July, Guo-Qiang’s “Transient Eternity” NFT sold for $2.5 million through the TR Lab platform.
- NFTs are blockchain-based tokens incorporating various attributes representing artwork or assets in the digital domain and can be used to verify proof of ownership.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.