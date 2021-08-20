Nasdaq-listed The9 has signed a joint-venture agreement to develop cryptocurrency mining sites with a total capacity of 200 megawatts in Kazakhstan.
- The Shanghai-based mining company said Friday its NBTC subsidiary signed an agreement with Kazakhstan’s LGHSTR.
- NBTC will take priority in deploying cryptocurrency mining machines at the developed sites.
- As much as 100MW should be completed by the end of this year, with the full amount available a year later in 2022.
- Once completed, the sites could deploy more than 50,000 S19 Antminers and accommodate about 5EH/s of hash power.
- The9's subsidiary will own 51% of the joint venture and control the board of directors.
- On Aug 4, The9 signed a joint venture agreement with Kazakhstan cryptocurrency mining firm KazDigital to build a crypto mining site in Kazakhstan.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.