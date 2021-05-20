The firm that runs the BTC.com bitcoin mining pool is seeking out mining real estate in Texas.

Publicly traded BIT Mining Limited has signed a binding investment term sheet with Dory Creek, a subsidiary of ASIC manufacturer Bitdeer, to build a mining farm in Texas.

BIT Mining plans to invest $25.74 million in the 57-megawatt facility, which it will operate alongside Dory Creek. The company claims that 85% of its power is “generated by clean and low-carbon energy.”

Formerly known as 500.com, BIT Mining finalized its purchase of BTC.com in April and operates machines in Sichuan, China.

The company’s investment in a Texas data center comes at a time when investment in North American mining is hotter than ever, and at a time when bitcoin is facing heat for its perceived energy appetite.