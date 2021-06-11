CORRECTION (June 11, 2021, 18:15 UTC): This article originally stated that Yunnan province ordered crypto miners to be shut down. The source for this claim appears to have been a counterfeit. Read more . The original article appears below.

The Chinese province of Yunnan is getting set to ban cryptocurrency mining, becoming the latest one to do so, according to Forkast News, citing BTC.top, one of China’s top mining pools.