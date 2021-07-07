The bitcoin mining crackdown in China is prompting miners to dump their graphic processing units (GPUs) on the secondhand market, according to The Block.

  • The number of listings on China's most prominent marketplace apps has increased in the last month and a half, The Block reported Wednesday.
  • Prospective sellers are having to lower their asking prices in a bid to sell the units.
  • The trend is a reversal from earlier this year, when supply of GPUs was more strangled and Ethereum miners started turning to gaming laptops with built-in GPUs, much to their manufacturers' chagrin.
  • Despite the crackdown on bitcoin mining in China, there are signs that smaller mining farms in the Sichuan province are still operating with a direct supply of electricity from hydropower plants, The Block said.

