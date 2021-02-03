The global interbank settlement organization SWIFT is partnering with the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

SWIFT and PBOC subsidiaries, including the Digital Currency Research Institute (DCRI) and the bank’s clearing center, have registered with the Chinese government to found a company called Finance Gateway Information Services Company. It’s unclear what the new venture’s mission is. Public records dated Feb. 3, 2021, only say it will be involved in information systems aggregation, data processing and technology consultancy.

The Block first reported the news Wednesday.

The Beijing-based firm has 10 million euros, or US$12 million, already invested in it. SWIFT, its largest shareholder, contributed 5.5 million euros or $6.62 million, while PBOC’s clearing center invested 3.4 million euros or $4.1 million, according to the records on the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, the Chinese government’s enterprise credit information agency.

There are five board members for the firm, including Changchun Mu, the head of the DCRI. The firm’s legal representative Meilun Huang appears to be the chief executive of SWIFT’s China branch.