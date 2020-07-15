From control of the digital realm to territorial skirmishes, these are the issues shaping an increasingly troubled relationship between the U.S. and China.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.
No geopolitical relationship will shape the world over the coming decade as much as that of the U.S. and China.
A day after President Trump signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act enabling sanctions on those that threaten the autonomy of Hong Kong (and the companies that do business with it) and the U.K. worked to ban Huawei 5G infrastructure, this episode of The Breakdown looks at the key fault lines and issues that have put that relationship in a dangerous, downward spiral:
- Virus blame recriminations
- Trade war tensions
- The Hong Kong Security Law
- Huawei 5G and critical digital infrastructure
- TikTok
- India border skirmish
- South China Sea Military Exercises
- The politics of labeling this a “new cold war”
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.