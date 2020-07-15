From control of the digital realm to territorial skirmishes, these are the issues shaping an increasingly troubled relationship between the U.S. and China.

No geopolitical relationship will shape the world over the coming decade as much as that of the U.S. and China.

A day after President Trump signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act enabling sanctions on those that threaten the autonomy of Hong Kong (and the companies that do business with it) and the U.K. worked to ban Huawei 5G infrastructure, this episode of The Breakdown looks at the key fault lines and issues that have put that relationship in a dangerous, downward spiral:

Virus blame recriminations

Trade war tensions

The Hong Kong Security Law

Huawei 5G and critical digital infrastructure

TikTok

India border skirmish

South China Sea Military Exercises

The politics of labeling this a “new cold war”