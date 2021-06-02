China will hold a third lottery to trial its central bank digital currency (CBDC), giving out free wallets containing a total of over $6 million in digital yuan.
- The lottery will take place in Beijing this month, making it the third city to trial the CBDC, known as eCNY.
- There will be 200,000 winners, each given 200 digital yuan ($31), Reuters reported Wednesday.
- The winners will need to download an app to receive and spend their winnings at designated retailers around the city.
- Beijing residents have until June 6 to enter, with winners to be announced a few days later.
- This trial follows similar lotteries in Shenzhen and Suzhou in recent months as the country steps up development of what would be the world's first CBDC by a major economy.
