The second day of Consensus will be as jam-packed as the first – with just as many newsworthy events sure to come. The two biggest trends today will be bitcoin’s significant energy consumption and China’s hot-and-cold relationship with crypto and blockchain.

8:00 – 8:30 a.m. NFT All-Stars

This panel will look at the long-term value of NFTs and whether the recent craze for digital collectibles could last. CoinDesk’s Adam B. Levine will be joined by super-collectors MetaKovan (the buyer of the $69 million Beeple NFT) and Whale Shark (who holds over 225,000 NFTs), as well as Christie’s Noah Davis and Time Magazine’s Keith Grossman.

8:35 – 8:45 a.m. Laws of Motion: How China’s Bitcoin Mining Industry Impacts the World

Poolin Vice President Alejandro del Torre will discuss how changing environmental and political situations in China could affect the rest of the world – in terms of bitcoin mining.

10:20 – 10:35 a.m. China’s “National Blockchain”: An Inside Look at the BSN

Yifan He of Red Date, one of the Blockchain Services Network’s (BSN) founding companies, will discuss how this “blockchain of blockchains” plays into China’s ambition to become a regional financial powerhouse.

12:00 – 12:20 p.m. Prepping Your Practice for Crypto with Hester Peirce

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce (aka “Crypto Mom”) joins Tyrone Ross to highlight the best practices financial advisors need to know when building bitcoin and digital assets into their practice.

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Money Reimagined – ESG Edition, Part 2

Some of the industry’s heaviest hitters – the World Economic Forum’s Sheila Warren, CoinShares’ Meltem Demirors and Energy Web’s Jesse Morris, among others – will discuss the ongoing efforts to reduce crypto’s energy-intensive footprint and even use crypto in the battle against climate change.