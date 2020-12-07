More money, more participants, more participating banks and merchants – a look inside the latest DC/EP trial in Suzhou.

Today on the Brief:

COVID-19 vs. Stimulus

Small hedge funds outperform large brethren

Equities now worth 115% of global GDP

Our main discussion: Why the newest trial of China’s central bank digital currency is its most important trial yet.

