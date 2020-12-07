More money, more participants, more participating banks and merchants – a look inside the latest DC/EP trial in Suzhou.
Today on the Brief:
- COVID-19 vs. Stimulus
- Small hedge funds outperform large brethren
- Equities now worth 115% of global GDP
Our main discussion: Why the newest trial of China’s central bank digital currency is its most important trial yet.
In this episode, NLW discusses:
- The significance of the “Double 12” shopping festival
- How the participant merchants have changed
- Comparison of the size of the lottery
- Changes in public interest
- Why it matters to the crypto industry
