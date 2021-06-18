A state-owned Chinese commercial bank has enabled a feature that allows users to convert their digital yuan to cash at more than 3,000 automated teller machine (ATM) locations in Beijing.

According to a report by Xinhua Finance on Friday, the Industrial and Commerce Bank of China (ICBC) has become the first bank in the country to launch such a feature.

The move effectively lets users switch between digital and non-digital versions of government-issued currency with ease, bringing the nation one step closer to having a digital currency built atop a blockchain network.

The report also noted the Agricultural Bank of China, or AgBank, one of the nation’s “Big Four” lenders, had installed a similar feature at more than 10 ATMs in Beijing’s Wangfujing shopping area.