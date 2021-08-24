China’s digital yuan has been used to pay storage fees to a delivery warehouse in the Chinese city of Dalian, marking the first use of its kind within the domestic futures market.
- The China Securities Journal reported Monday the Dalian Commodity Exchange had paid the fees to Dalian Liangyun Group Storage and Transportation Co., Ltd.
- Local branches of the Bank of Communications and the Dalian branch of the Bank of China assisted in the transaction.
- China's digital yuan, also known as the digital renminbi or e-CNY, is a digital version of the country's physical notes issued by the People's Bank of China (PBoC).
- The interbank payment using the e-CNY afforded a zero-cost, efficient, and convenient payment option in real time, according to the report.
- Beginning in earnest this year, several e-CNY pilots have been trialed in the country including the district of Xiong’an and the city of Shenzen.
- During the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, foreign visitors will be able to access and trial China's digital currency without needing to open a local bank account.
