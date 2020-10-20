Hackers who handed out cryptocurrency donations to charities are having a hard time in their bid to “make the world a better place.”
- According to a BBC report Monday, members of the hacking group Darkside showed proof of two charity donations, each for 0.88 bitcoin (worth around $10,400 at press time), in a blog post on the dark web.
- One of the non-profits, Children International, said it would not accept the funds.
- "If the donation is linked to a hacker, we have no intention of keeping it," it said.
- The second charity to receive a Darkside donation was The Water Project, which didn't respond to the BBC.
- The hackers, who employ ransomware as the tool of their illicit trade, reportedly said in their post they only target large, profitable companies.
- "We think that it's fair that some of the money the companies have paid will go to charity," they said.
- The group is reported to have made millions from its illegal activities.
- To make the donations, the cybercriminals used the service offered by The Giving Block, a U.S.-based project that converts donations into dollars for charities not set up to handle cryptocurrencies.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.