Sergey Nazarov joins today's episode of The Breakdown to discuss the role of price oracles in the recent DeFi attacks, plus what DeFi can learn from early exchange hacks.

The DeFi world continues to dissect the recent attacks on bZx. To most, the amount lost in the attacks is far less relevant than what the attacks suggest about how DeFi applications need to be designed.

Within that, one key topic of conversation is the role of price oracles - the systems by which DeFi applications check the prices of assets that dictate what happens in a given smart contract. Since asset price manipulation was at the core of the recent attacks, this is a particularly pertinent area of inquiry.

Yesterday, Chainlink announced it would be helping bZx upgrade its systems, taking advantage of Chainlink’s recently launched “meta oracle.” On this episode of The Breakdown, Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov discusses:

The role of price oracles in DeFi

How price oracles were targeted in the recent attacks

What the DeFi industry can learn from early crypto exchange hacks

