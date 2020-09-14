Crypto.com has announced a new partnership that will see Chainlink’s price feeds integrated into its decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet offering.

  • The Hong Kong-based payment card and wallet provider said Monday that Chainlink's Price Reference Data – its decentralized oracle network – had been plugged directly into the DeFi wallet, giving users ready access to its price feeds.
  • Per a press release, Crypto.com said the integration meant users would receive "highly accurate and transparent prices" on all assets supported in the wallet.
  • Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said the integration means the prices users see will reflect actual market conditions, rather than being the product of "human tampering."
  • Crypto.com launched its wallet earlier this year as a user-friendly means to access the buzzing DeFi space – where total value locked (TVL) ballooned from $600 million at the start of the year to a peak of nearly $10 billion a few weeks ago, according to DeFi Pulse.
  • Crypto.com has also launched two decentralized data feeds for its native CRO token against U.S. dollars and ether (ETH) ahead of what it said was a "deeper integration into the rapidly growing DeFi ecosystem."
  • Mirroring Binance, Crypto.com launched a swap product last week where users can exchange tokens and where liquidity providers can earn yields by depositing digital assets into token pools.

