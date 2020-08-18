The rally in data oracle coin Chainlink means it is now nearly 1,000% up on where it was when markets tumbled during the Black Thursday sell-off.
- After bottoming at a near-year low of $1.79 on March 17, LINK tokens have been within a few cents of the $20 boundary in the past few days.
- CoinGecko data shows LINK hit $19.54 in the past 24 hours – 983% above its mid-March price. It hit its all-time high of $19.84 on Sunday.
- The price rise has been accompanied by a surge in investor enthusiasm: searches for Chainlink on Google at an all-time high and its trading volumes have soared past that of bitcoin's.
- Media owner and latter-day trader David Portnoy has spurred the hype on further after reportedly buying $50,000 worth of LINK at the weekend.
- Some are concerned. Mati Greenspan, the founder of analyst firm Quantitative Economics, told CoinDesk the euphoria surrounding Chainlink was a worrying sign some investors may be getting in over their heads.
- "Kids bragging on social media about getting their parents' and grandparents' retirement funds into this [is] usually a good sign that the top is near," he said.
- At press time, LINK tokens were down 10%, trading just above $17.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.