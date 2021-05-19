Kevin Turner has stepped down as CEO of crypto mining firm Core Scientific, a spokesperson confirmed to CoinDesk. The news was first reported on Wednesday by CNBC.
- Co-founder and Chairman Michael Levitt has stepped in as CEO. Turner will remain in an advisory role.
- Turner had been CEO of Core Scientific since July 2018, having previously served for 11 years as chief operating officer of Microsoft. Before that, he was chief information officer at Walmart until 2002.
- Core Scientific is the largest host of bitcoin mining machines in North America.
- Last month it revealed to CoinDesk the purchase of 112,800 application-specific integrated circuit, or ASIC, mining machines from Bitmain, doubling its inventory.
