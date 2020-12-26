The founder of mobile crypto bank Abra discusses the massive expansion of global central bank balance sheets.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com and Nexo.io.
Bill Baryhdt is the CEO of Abra, a mobile crypto banking app. In this discussion with NLW, Bill talks about the year in bitcoin and why the mass expansion of central bank balance sheets was the most important economic story of the year.
Find our guest online:
@billbarhydt
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.