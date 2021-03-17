Cryptocurrency companies in the Republic of Ireland will have to comply with anti-money laundering rules, the country’s central bank has warned.
- Cryptocurrency traders in Ireland will no longer be able to buy and sell anonymously, the Irish Independent reported Tuesday.
- Companies offering buying and selling services for cryptocurrency will have to complete due diligence on their customers to account for provenance and destination of their funds.
- This will bring cryptocurrency organizations on the same footing as mainstream financial services providers.
- The new requirements will take effect in April when the European Union's 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive enters into Irish law.
- Coinbase Custody International calls Ireland home while Facebook's diem stablecoin project is also likely to have a presence there.
