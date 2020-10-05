As the European Union gets more serious about a digital euro, most central bank digital currencies intend to remove the anonymity of cash.

Today on the Brief:

Markets gain as Pres. Trump’s condition stabilizes

SEC Chairman Clayton sees future where all stocks are tokenized

Uniswap had more volume than Coinbase in September

Our main discussion: central bank coins and financial privacy.