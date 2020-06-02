As protests mount in the U.S., we sit down with an outspoken pro-bitcoin, anti-surveillance human-rights advocate.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Alex Gladstein is the chief strategy officer of the Human Rights Foundation. He is a powerful voice for the role of bitcoin in combating authoritarianism around the globe.
Read more: ‘Financial Surveillance’ or ‘Blockchain Analysis’? Human Rights Foundation Debates Elliptic
In today’s episode, Gladstein and NLW discuss:
- What the protests tell us about the state of democracy in the U.S.
- The potential impact of protests and COVID-19 on surveillance norms
- The potential for a "biological Patriot Act"
- The implications of China's push to absorb Hong Kong
- The relevance or irrelevance of China's digital currency
- The role of bitcoin in promoting freedom
