Cboe Global Markets is looking to broaden its return to cryptocurrency by introducing more products and possibly re-listing bitcoin futures, according to CEO Ed Tilly.
- Tilly told Bloomberg in an article published Thursday the exchange holding company has not "given up" on bitcoin futures despite prior aborted attempts in the space.
- Cboe started listing bitcoin futures in 2017 but ended its offering two years later.
- The exchange also officially filed to list shares of VanEck's bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) March 2 in hopes VanEck's application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is approved.
- "We're keen on building out the entire platform. There's a lot of demand from retail and institutions and we need to be there," Tilly said.
- Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), a Cboe rival, went live with its futures contract for ether in February.
- Institutional interest in cryptocurrency has surged in recent months, with several banking giants expressing positive sentiment and a growing number of companies have introduced investment products like ETFs in the space.
