The Cayman Islands, U.S. and Gibraltar are the top locations where crypto hedge funds are domiciled, according to a report by PwC and Elwood Asset Management.
- The Cayman Islands and the U.S. maintained their positions as the top two places where crypto hedge funds are domiciled, although their market shares declined overall.
- Gibraltar overtook the British Virgin Islands and Luxembourg for third place, pushing down Liechtenstein and the others, according to the report.
- The report, the companies' third annual research report into global crypto hedge funds, highlights that the fund managers themselves are located elsewhere, mainly the U.S. and U.K.
