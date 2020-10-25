A reading of two recent op-eds on central bank digital currencies.
For this week’s Long Reads Sunday, NLW reads two selections from CoinDesk’s op-ed section:
CBDCs Are Evolution, not Revolution
– Benoit Coeure
The US Risks Getting Left Behind on CBDCs
– JP Schnapper-Casteras and Misha Guttentag
