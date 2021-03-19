Days after being listed on Coinbase Pro, Cardano’s ADA token is available to Coinbase retail traders for the first time.
The San Francisco-based crypto exchange announced the listing Friday:
ADA is currently the third-largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $41.9 billion, according to CoinGecko.
Fans of the ADA token have long clamored for a Coinbase listing. The coin is up roughly 3% in the past hour, trading hands at $1.30.
Disclosure
