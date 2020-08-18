A conversation with a VC about changes in fintech, crypto and how public market trends shape the startup scene.
Today on the Brief:
- Everyone turns bullish as S&P 500 nears all-time highs
- Emerging market currencies are floundering
- Bitcoin holding sentiment highest in two years
Our main conversation features Race Capital’s Chris McCann.
Chris was previously the founder of Startup Digest, building it to 1 million subscriptions long before email newsletters were a thing. He spent four years building the community program at Greylock before launching his own venture firm.
In this conversation, Chris and NLW discuss:
- The relationship between monetary policy and startup finance
- What changes in startup financing have followed COVID-19
- What the emerging fintech stack looks like, outside of crypto
