A conversation with a VC about changes in fintech, crypto and how public market trends shape the startup scene.

Today on the Brief:

Everyone turns bullish as S&P 500 nears all-time highs

Emerging market currencies are floundering

Bitcoin holding sentiment highest in two years

Our main conversation features Race Capital’s Chris McCann.

Chris was previously the founder of Startup Digest, building it to 1 million subscriptions long before email newsletters were a thing. He spent four years building the community program at Greylock before launching his own venture firm.

In this conversation, Chris and NLW discuss:

The relationship between monetary policy and startup finance

What changes in startup financing have followed COVID-19

What the emerging fintech stack looks like, outside of crypto

