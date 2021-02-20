The first publicly traded bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in North America has collected $421.8 million in assets under management (AUM) in two days.
- Purpose Investment’s bitcoin ETF officially started trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker “BTCC” on Thursday.
- The fund has seen huge interest, trading well over $100 million shares on its first day, and by the end of Friday it had collected $421.8 million AUM.
- Bloomberg Intelligence ETFs analyst Eric Balchunas tweeted the Purpose Investment’s bitcoin ETF could reach $1 billion in assets by the end of next week.
- On Friday, another bitcoin ETF, the Evolve ETF, started trading on the TSX under the ticker “EBIT” and has $1.271 million AUM.
- Both Evolve and Purpose Investment’s bitcoin ETFs have a management fee of 1%.
