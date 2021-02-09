Publicly traded mining machine manufacturer Canaan Inc. (CAN) announced the resignation of CFO Quanfu Hong and named Tong He as acting CFO.
- Hong's resignation was due to "personal reasons," the Beijing-based company said.
- Acting CFO He has served as the company's director of finance since July 2020.
- A date for the Nasdaq-listed company's earnings has not been set yet.
- Shares of Canaan have gained 8% so far in 2021, currently trading around $7.25. Bitcoin rose over 50% in the same period.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.