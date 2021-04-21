Nasdaq-listed Canaan Creative (NASDAQ:CAN) announced Wednesday that it is supplying 11,760 bitcoin miners to US-listed Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (WIZP:OTCQB) formerly known as Wize Pharma.
- The Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer said it will be shipping and installing the A1246 ASIC AvalonMiners for Mawson Infrastructure throughout 2021, adding an additional 1.05EH to its global mining operations.
- Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Mawson has mining operations across the United States and Australia.
- Canaan’s latest AvalonMiner model, the A1246, was launched in the third quarter of last year. Canaan said the SHA256 bitcoin mining rig produces a hashrate of 90TH/s with a power efficiency of 38J/TH.
- “Backed by our robust supply chain model, we are excited to be partnering with Mawson in their next phase of growth as they ramp up their mining activities,” said Nangeng Zhang, CEO of Canaan.
- In March, Canaan reported orders for its cryptocurrency mining machines were rising amid sky-high prices for bitcoin, with increased demand for its equipment from North America and Central Asia since late 2020.
- As reported by CoinDesk, bitcoin’s hashrate, which is a way to measure the total power consumption and mining output of the network, has topped new all-time highs as mining firms like Mawson Infrastructure continue to add more hash power.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.