An early Facebook product designer-turned angel investor discusses how social media has changed and whether it can be changed again for the better.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.
Today on the Brief:
- President Trump wants a cut of the TikTok deal
- Previewing this week’s COVID-19 vaccine trade
- Dave Portnoy breaks into bitcoin
After Social Media with Bobby Goodlatte.
Bobby is the founder of Form Capital, a new seed investment firm that focuses on supporting portfolio companies with value-add design.
Bobby was an early employee at Facebook and has been an active angel investor since 2012, with investments that include Coinbase.
In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- The early days of Facebook
- Why angel investors don’t like new angel investors to get involved
- How Silicon Valley reflects larger questions of equity valuations
- How social media has changed over the last decade
- Why politics is now “downstream from algorithms”
- Why there are still possibilities to build new social networks
- Why today’s social networks could make different decisions that would be better for the world.
Find our guest online:
Website: Form Capital
Twitter: @rsg
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.