An early Facebook product designer-turned angel investor discusses how social media has changed and whether it can be changed again for the better.

After Social Media with Bobby Goodlatte.

Bobby is the founder of Form Capital, a new seed investment firm that focuses on supporting portfolio companies with value-add design.

Bobby was an early employee at Facebook and has been an active angel investor since 2012, with investments that include Coinbase.

In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

The early days of Facebook

Why angel investors don’t like new angel investors to get involved

How Silicon Valley reflects larger questions of equity valuations

How social media has changed over the last decade

Why politics is now “downstream from algorithms”

Why there are still possibilities to build new social networks

Why today’s social networks could make different decisions that would be better for the world.

Find our guest online:

Website: Form Capital

Twitter: @rsg