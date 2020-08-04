An early Facebook product designer-turned angel investor discusses how social media has changed and whether it can be changed again for the better.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief:

  • President Trump wants a cut of the TikTok deal
  • Previewing this week’s COVID-19 vaccine trade 
  • Dave Portnoy breaks into bitcoin

After Social Media with Bobby Goodlatte.

Bobby is the founder of Form Capital, a new seed investment firm that focuses on supporting portfolio companies with value-add design. 

Bobby was an early employee at Facebook and has been an active angel investor since 2012, with investments that include Coinbase. 

See also: How Real Is Bitcoin’s Rally? 8 Interpretations of Bitcoin’s Massive Surge

In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

  • The early days of Facebook
  • Why angel investors don’t like new angel investors to get involved
  • How Silicon Valley reflects larger questions of equity valuations 
  • How social media has changed over the last decade
  • Why politics is now “downstream from algorithms” 
  • Why there are still possibilities to build new social networks
  • Why today’s social networks could make different decisions that would be better for the world. 

Find our guest online:
Website: Form Capital 
Twitter: @rsg

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

Social MediaPodcastsThe BreakdownBobby Goodlatte
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.