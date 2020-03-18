In this episode of The Breakdown, NLW talks open source ventilators, overreactions in monetary policy and the slippery, sticky slope towards helicopter money with Bruce Fenton.

In his daily coronavirus press briefing today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that “our main scramble now is ventilators.” The state anticipates that within 45 days it could need 37,000 ventilators. It currently has 3,000.

Bruce Fenton was one of the early crypto community canaries in the coal mine warning of the impending threat of coronavirus. As the world has caught up to the warning, he has shifted his attention to helping coordinate an open source network that is trying to address that exact problem.

On this episode of The Breakdown, Bruce joins to discuss:

Where the U.S. is in its awareness cycle

Why bitcoiners are worried about the long-term economic ramifications of massive stimulus

What a voluntarist alternative to government intervention might look like

How an open source network is trying to solve the ventilator shortage

What regular people can do to contribute to the fight against coronavirus