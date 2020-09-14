Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending project bZx has been able to recover about $8 million in cryptocurrency from an attacker who stole the funds after exploiting a code bug over the weekend.
- Paris Fotis, a spokesperson for the project, said bZx had been able to track down the attacker using his or her on-chain activity.
- The attacker returned the funds after being exposed, according to Fotis.
- bZx said in an incident report that $8 million worth of cryptocurrency had been stolen Sunday by an attacker who exploited a code bug to mint the protocol's interest-earning iToken, which was used to redeem, and walk away with, digital assets held in various lending pools.
- bZx’s official Twitter account announced earlier today that funds had been restored.
- This was the third, and the largest, attack on the bZx protocol so far this year.
- bZx's Kyle Kistner declined to tell CoinDesk anything about the attacker's identity when we initially wrote about the attack early Monday.
- Fotis reiterated this, telling CoinDesk the project wouldn't reveal the attacker's identity for "legal reasons."
