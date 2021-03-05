Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced Friday it will cease providing its services to customers from the U.K. following a regulatory ban.
In a blog post, Bybit said it will no longer be providing its services following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) ban on crypto derivatives.
"If you are either a U.K. resident or citizen, please close all your positions and withdraw all account balances by 8 a.m. UTC [3 a.m. ET], March 31, 2021. Thereafter, customers located in or are residents of the U.K. will be restricted from accessing or performing any trading activities on Bybit."Bybit Blog
The move comes after the FCA ban on the sale of derivatives and exchange-traded notes came into effect on Jan. 6, after the financial regulator said it considers the products to be too high risk for retail consumers.